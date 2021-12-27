Particl (PART) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Particl has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00004052 BTC on popular exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $24.75 million and $831.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00012682 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003776 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00029268 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.15 or 0.00432792 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,794,916 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.