Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

PGPHF stock opened at $1,574.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,691.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,668.79. Partners Group has a one year low of $1,155.20 and a one year high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

