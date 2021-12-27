Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

PGPHF stock opened at $1,574.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,691.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,668.79. Partners Group has a one year low of $1,155.20 and a one year high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.