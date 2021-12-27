Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYA shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $6.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85. Paya has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $899.06 million, a PE ratio of 81.75 and a beta of -0.08.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paya by 19.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paya by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paya by 23.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paya by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.