PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Rathbone Brothers plc’s 6th Largest Position

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 2.2% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.07% of PayPal worth $208,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,366,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.14 and its 200-day moving average is $255.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

