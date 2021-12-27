PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.7% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PayPal were worth $129,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $192.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $225.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

