PEAKDEFI Price Hits $0.13 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $139.20 million and $403,552.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00047192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,490,992,999 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102,761,890 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.