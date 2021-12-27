Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 3.9%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.04 and last traded at $37.09. Approximately 28,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,924,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTON. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Europe decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $830,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,593 shares of company stock worth $12,106,861. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.