Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pentair by 11.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 102,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 52.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pentair by 64.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pentair during the second quarter worth $488,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $71.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

