Peony Hits Market Cap of $29.10 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $29.10 million and $184,908.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00037709 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 81,572,501 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

