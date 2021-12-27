Peony (PNY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $184,908.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Peony has a market capitalization of $29.10 million and $184,908.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00037709 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 81,572,501 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

