Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.79 Million

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report $72.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the lowest is $71.58 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $51.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $238.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $296.41 million, with estimates ranging from $295.81 million to $297.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEBO. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 21,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEBO opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $886.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

