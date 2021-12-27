People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) is Versor Investments LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,792,874 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 978,593 shares during the period. People’s United Financial accounts for 3.1% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 1.35% of People’s United Financial worth $101,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. 17,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,149. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

PBCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

