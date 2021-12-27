pEOS Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,024.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, pEOS has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $7,024.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00061724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.61 or 0.07907326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00078634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00057322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,949.08 or 0.99754975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007565 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars.

