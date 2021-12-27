Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Down 5.2%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.62. Approximately 16,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 646,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

PSNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

The company has a market cap of $608.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,168. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Personalis by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Personalis by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

