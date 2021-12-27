Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Trading 1.6% Higher

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €219.50 ($249.43) and last traded at €218.00 ($247.73). 6,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €214.50 ($243.75).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €158.50 ($180.11) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €146.38 ($166.34).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €211.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €185.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.