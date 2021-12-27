PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 166,679 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,287,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 496,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,253,000 after purchasing an additional 93,211 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $72.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,582. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.