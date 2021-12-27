PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $9.26 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.88. The stock had a trading volume of 703,062 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.66 and its 200-day moving average is $138.32.

