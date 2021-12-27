PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,052. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.48 and its 200-day moving average is $244.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

