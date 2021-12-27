Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,337 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $55,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $58.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

