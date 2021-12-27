Phala Network (PHA) Price Tops $0.49

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000956 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $133.30 million and approximately $38.14 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00046483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

