Phala.Network (PHA) Reaches One Day Volume of $168.67 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

