Phore Price Tops $0.0493 on Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $4,669.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003821 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00031267 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.43 or 0.00437864 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,764,918 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

