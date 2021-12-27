Phore Trading Up 19.5% This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $4,669.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003821 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00031267 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.43 or 0.00437864 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,764,918 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.