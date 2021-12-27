Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 4.7% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 809,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,805,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,683,000 after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 462,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $109.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.78. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $108.54 and a 1 year high of $113.16.

