Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $254.49 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $254.49 million and $459,501.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.94 or 0.00330066 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00143276 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00089954 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003880 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,144,809 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

