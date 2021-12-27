Pivot Token Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $500,333.88 and $155,253.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00045082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

