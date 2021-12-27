Pizza Price Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $806,450.87 and $151,801.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pizza has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00012631 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00124028 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.98 or 0.00577620 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

