PKG Token One Day Volume Reaches $3,397.00 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $239,551.89 and approximately $3,397.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PKG Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PKG Token has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

