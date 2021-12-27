PlatON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25.56 Million (LAT)

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. PlatON has a market cap of $305.45 million and $25.56 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlatON has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00047060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PlatON

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,685,814 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

