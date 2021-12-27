PlayDapp Reaches Market Cap of $383.10 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003227 BTC on exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $383.10 million and approximately $66.99 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00044674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007219 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PLA is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

