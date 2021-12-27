Playkey 24 Hour Volume Reaches $143,358.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $419,734.35 and $143,358.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00045241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.