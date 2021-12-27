Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading Down 4.2%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.71. 971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 140,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $524.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a negative net margin of 914.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,384,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,942,000 after acquiring an additional 116,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 168,971 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 396,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.