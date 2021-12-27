POA Price Up 1,203.5% Over Last 7 Days (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 823.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, POA has traded 1,203.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.