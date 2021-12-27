PolkaCover (CVR) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, PolkaCover has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaCover has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00063267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.97 or 0.07894607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00077166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,498.25 or 0.99769740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

