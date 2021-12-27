Polker Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polker has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and $1.25 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00060444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.83 or 0.07982956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00078828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00055472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,053.00 or 1.00097101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,415,202 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

