Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Trading Down 0.3%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.26. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69.

Polymetal International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POYYF)

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.