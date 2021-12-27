Poolz Finance Hits One Day Volume of $1.47 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $24.14 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.96 or 0.00015568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00061595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.19 or 0.07932831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00074179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,990.23 or 0.99723337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,032,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

