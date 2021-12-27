Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.30 Million

Brokerages expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) to post $139.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.54 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full-year sales of $535.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.55 million to $537.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $584.88 million, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $586.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTLO. Guggenheim began coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portillos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Portillos stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. Portillos has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

