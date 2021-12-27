Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Trading Down 4.1%

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $36.75. 6,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,794,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTLO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Portillos’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Portillos Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

