PotCoin (POT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $854.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $854.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,278.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.66 or 0.07998752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.59 or 0.00305471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.13 or 0.00917148 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00074030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.19 or 0.00435959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.72 or 0.00252029 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,170,664 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.