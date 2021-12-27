Presearch Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.88 Million (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Presearch coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $144.88 million and $2.88 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00302972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

