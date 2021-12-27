Project Inverse Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $91,300.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $425,835.51 and approximately $91,300.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00063172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.25 or 0.07876621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00078634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,633.81 or 0.99895643 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 64,240,345 coins and its circulating supply is 42,329,896 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

