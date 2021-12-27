Project Pai One Day Trading Volume Reaches $70,623.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $6.12 million and $70,623.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00116894 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,788,970,520 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,879,719 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

