Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director Sells $317,218.30 in Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PLD stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.89. 1,590,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $165.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.14. The firm has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

