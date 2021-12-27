Prometeus Price Reaches $13.77 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $226.48 million and $4.64 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $13.77 or 0.00026828 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

