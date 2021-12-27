Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Down 3.4%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.87 and last traded at $36.87. Approximately 966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 178,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

