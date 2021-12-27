ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF accounts for 1.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYHG opened at $62.62 on Monday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $70.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67.

