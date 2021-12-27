ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Up 5.6%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) were up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.74 and last traded at $87.60. Approximately 11,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,102,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.98.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 164.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 62.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth $398,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

