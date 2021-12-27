ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.67

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 2204243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $87,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.