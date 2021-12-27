Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.87

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

